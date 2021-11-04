FCC OKs Boeing’s Plan for Satellite Constellation in Non-Geostationary Orbit

The Federal Communications Commission has authorized Boeing to build and deploy a satellite constellation in non-geostationary orbit to offer communications and broadband services.

The company’s future constellation will globally provide connectivity for government, commercial, professional, institutional and residential applications, FCC said Wednesday.

The fixed-satellite service system will operate with frequencies and inter-satellite links in parts of the V-band range.

Boeing has received approval for this type of operation, but not for ISLs in frequency bands not globally allocated based on the International Telecommunication Union’s radio regulations.

“We are committed to a careful and detailed review of all such applications and I thank the International Bureau team for their work completing this first round of [non-geostationary orbit] applications,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, FCC chair.