FedRAMP Board Prioritizes 5 Cloud Vendors for Provisional Authorization Process

Five companies have obtained priority status to work with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s Joint Authorization Board to secure a provisional authority to operate for their cloud platforms.

Cisco Systems, Crowdstrike, Qualtrics, Qualys and Slack Technologies will work with JAB on security package reviews needed to gain P-ATOs for their cloud offerings, FedRAMP said Tuesday.

Cisco Webex CCE-G, Crowdstrike Falcon Platform, Qualtrics XM Platform, Qualys GovCloud Platform and GovSlack constitute the latest round of cloud offerings selected to undergo the board’s P-ATO evaluation process.

The cloud service providers were chosen through the FedRAMP Connect process. Under this process, CSPs are being reviewed based on the JAB Prioritization Criteria and prioritized to work with the board.

Vendors interested in working with the JAB have until Jan. 21 to submit their business cases.