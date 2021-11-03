Tristen Yancey Named Keeper Security’s Public Sector VP

Tristen Yancey, an executive with more than two decades of experience, has joined Keeper Security as its new vice president of public sector.

The cybersecurity company said Yancey will drive business development through sales of its zero-knowledge security and encryption software to higher education and federal, state, local government customers.

Yancey brings to her new role over 25 years of public sector experience.

Most recently, the executive was the regional VP of public sector at information technology management service provider Flexera. She served for almost nine years as civilian agencies director at BDNA before the software company was acquired by Flexera in 2017.

“[Yancey’s] expertise, enthusiasm and dedication to Keeper’s innovation in the public sector, combined with her deep experience in the industry is an asset for the company’s leadership and growth among government agencies and educational institutions,” said Darren Guccione, CEO of Keeper.

Chicago-based Keeper offers technologies for enterprise password management, role-based access control, dark web monitoring, encrypted messaging and other cybersecurity capabilities.