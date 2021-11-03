General Atomics Receives Air Force Contract for Off-Board Sensing Station Drone

General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business has secured a potential $49 million contract to design and build an unmanned aerial system that would serve as an off-board sensing station as part of an Air Force Research Laboratory initiative.

The company said Tuesday it will work on an OBSS concept for the next 12 months under an initial $17.8 million award and will proceed to a 15-month aircraft manufacturing and flight demonstration effort if AFRL exercised the contract option.

A part of the Autonomous Collaborative Platform initiative, OBSS is envisioned by AFRL to function as a system extending the sensing range and providing an additional weapons space for manned aircraft.

“Our experience in developing and delivering the most cost-effective and forward-looking UAS solutions puts GA-ASI in a great position to deliver the right ACP to meet our customer’s requirements,” said Chris Seat, senior vice president of special programs for GA Aeronautical Systems Inc.

In late October, AFRL selected Kratos Defense and Security Solutions to also work on its OBSS drone design.