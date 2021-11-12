General Motors to Base New Army Vehicle on Hummer EV

General Motors‘ defense arm will prototype a military vehicle based on the new electric variant of the company’s Hummer, CNBC reported Thursday.

Steve duMont, president of GM Defense, said the company may offer a Hummer EV-based electric light reconnaissance vehicle or eLRV to the U.S. Army.

GM holds $222.9 million in contracts to produce infantry squad vehicles for the service branch. These include a $214.3 million award for ISVs, associated equipment and support services.

Company officials said GM Defense will modify Hummer EV’s motors, Ultium batteries, frame and other components to meet military requirements.

Rick Kewley, vice president of product development and advanced engineering at GM Defense, said the company is scheduled to begin building the eLRV prototypes in 2022.