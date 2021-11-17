in GovCon Expert, News, Technology

GovCon Expert Jim McAleese Moderates Expert Panel During Baird’s 2021 Government & Defense Conference

GovCon Expert Jim McAleese, principal and founder of McAleese & Associates, acted as the moderator for an expert panel during Baird’s highly anticipated 2021 Government & Defense Conference on Wednesday.

Baird’s Government & Defense Conference provides a forum for discussion on key industry trends and market outlook, as well as networking with industry executives, government officials, and capital providers. The event was available for in-person attendance and was also offered virtually for top executives to have access to the impressive presentations & fireside chats, industry panels, and networking opportunities.

GovCon Expert Jim McAleese (L), MDA’s Laura DeSimone (LR), Randall Walden (C), COL Tobin Andrew Magsig (RL) and Wash100 Winner John Song (R)

 

Following the conference’s opening remarks from John Song, managing director for Baird and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, and fellow Managing Director Jean Stack, who is also a previous Wash100 Award recipient, McAleese led the panel discussion with Laura DeSimone of the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), COL Tobin Andrew Magsig of the Joint Modernization Command and Randall Walden of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, to explore the acceleration of “lethality” in the federal sector to deter the potential fight against China and other U.S. adversaries.

In addition, the panel discussed the impact of long-range and penetrating strikes, the critical fight for air superiority and missile defense as well as JADC2, unmanned technology, the impact of artificial intelligence to this fight and strategic deterrence.

