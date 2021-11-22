Halvik to Support JAIC Mission Under New Contract

Halvik has received a three-year, $14.6 million contract to help speed up the adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic process automation technologies across the Department of Defense.

The Vienna, Virginia-headquartered technology, engineering and professional services company said Friday it will support the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center’s efforts to enhance defense missions through automation.

Jason Engleka, lead of AI and data analytics practice at Halvik, has underscored the potential of AI to affect all battlefield facets, including the military organization’s back office.

“Consistent with the JAIC’s mission to scale its impact across the DOD, this work will further extend Halvik’s service to customers throughout our nation’s military, deepening our engagements by delivering high-value, mission-prioritized results,” said Pete Santighian, senior vice president for defense and national security at Halvik.

Havlik is currently assisting a U.S. Army office in integrating logistical programs, policies and procedures under a $62 million contract won in August.