HawkEye 360 Closes $145M in Series D Funding to Expand Satellite Constellation & Accelerate GEOINT Market Growth; John Serafini Quoted

HawkEye 360 has generated $145 million in Series D round funding, bringing the company’s total amount of capital raised to $302 million to date.

The company said Monday the funding will be used to expand HawkEye 360’s satellite constellation and complementary infrastructure, which is anticipated to accelerate its growth trajectory and provide enhanced services to federal and commercial customers across national security, environmental and humanitarian sectors.

Insight Partners and Seraphim Space Investment Trust led the fundraising round, and additional funding was provided by UAE’s Tawazun Holding investment arm, Strategic Development Fund, as well as existing investors. Additionally, Nick Sinai, managing director of Insight Partners will join HawkEye 360’s board.

New investors include Jacobs, Gula Tech Adventures, 116 Street Ventures and New North Ventures.

Commenting on the newly generated funds, John Serafini , CEO of HawkEye 360, said the company’s new and existing partners share its vision of leveraging radio frequency-monitoring capabilities to positively impact the environment and humanity.

“As a new, well-backed space data and analytics company with a unique dual-use technology, we are ideally situated not only to create great value for the defense, intelligence and national security communities, but also to change the paradigm for organizations confronting complex challenges like illegal fishing, poaching, maritime smuggling and environmental degradation.”

In a recent Executive Spotlight interview with the publication, Serafini shared that the company’s RF geospatial intelligence capabilities can help “bring light to dark circumstances, including human tragedies that have existed for hundreds of years.”

HawkEye 360’s satellite constellation is designed to detect, characterize and geolocate RF signals from a broad range of emitters to deliver actionable insights to customers spanning a wide array of sectors.