HDT Global Forms Advisory Board With 3 Former US Military Officials

HDT Global, a Solon, Ohio-headquartered defense products manufacturer, has established an advisory board and appointed former high-ranking U.S. military leaders Peter Talleri, Alan Thompson and Stephen Twitty as its new advisers.

The three retired officials bring to the newly formed HDT board of advisers experience in the military, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics sectors, Vince Buffa, chairman of HDT parent firm Nexus Capital Management, said in a statement published Thursday.

Talleri, president of consulting firm Peter J. Talleri and Associates, is a retired U.S. Marine Corps major general who previously served as commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific and commander of the Defense Logistics Agency’s distribution division.

Thompson, CEO of military relocation manager HomeSafe Alliance, served as vice admiral and was a director of the DLA and commander of the Naval Supply Systems Command.

Meanwhile, Twitty, a consultant for various companies, held strategic, operational and leadership roles at the Army, European Command and other military organizations before retiring as a lieutenant general.