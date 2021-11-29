Health IT Industry Vet Tony Trenkle Joins Onyx Technology’s Advisory Board

Tony Trenkle, former chief information officer for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, has joined the advisory board of Onyx Technology, a subsidiary of NewWave.

Onyx Technology said Tuesday Trenkle brings more than two decades of experience in leading health information technology initiatives for commercial companies and federal government agencies, including the HITECH electronic health record incentive program at CMS.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Trenkle served as CIO and director of information services at CMS for three years. He initially joined the agency in 2005 as a director within the Office of E-Health Standards and Services.

Trenkle left CMS in 2013 to work for IBM as chief health information officer of the company’s global health care and life sciences team.

“Tony knows how CMS mandates work and how they are meant to serve a vision of providing better care at a lower cost to all Americans. We welcome him to the team Onyx,” said Susheel Ladwa, CEO of Onyx.