IARPA, Army Research Office Seek Data Analytics Architectures Under AGILE Program

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity and the U.S. Army Research Office have released a new broad agency announcement for computer architectures capable of addressing challenges in defense and intelligence data analysis.

The Advanced Graphic Intelligence Logical computing Environment program will focus on research and development of intelligent mechanisms meant for information processing, transfer and storage to enable execution of dynamic graph analytic workflows, IARPA said Monday.

Under the two-phase, 36-month AGILE program, the research organizations aim to produce a design of a fully integrated computer system that is energy efficient, secure from cyberattacks, future proof, open source or licensable by the government and organized in analyzing data.

Interested companies can send proposals by Jan. 18. Submissions must follow four workflows, kernels and benchmarks that officials will announce at a later date.

IARPA and ARO plan to consider a follow-on program for the prototyping of proposed AGILE architectures.