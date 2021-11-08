ICE Requests Info on Data Reporting Systems Modernization Effort

The Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement is seeking information from the industry for the modernization and maintenance of the agency’s data reporting management system.

ICE said in a request for information notice SAM.gov posted Thursday it wants input from those capable of applying adaptive, corrective and preventative maintenance changes to the ICE Data Reporting Systems as well as employing small-scale enhancements to existing platforms.

The IDRS modernization program will focus on upgrading the reporting repositories of the Enforcement and Removal Operations Division, the Office of Human Capital and the Office of Training and Development to improve data production and management across the agency, according to the performance work statement.

ICE’s Office of the Chief Information Officer plans to award a contract with a one-year base period of performance followed by three option years for the requirement.

The IDRS, also known as the ICE Integrated Decision Support, is a comprehensive set of separate technology platforms designed to process and manage data to supplement agency-wide reporting and statistical requirements.

Responses to the sources sought notice will be received until Nov. 18.