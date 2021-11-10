ICF Board to Add Harvard School Public Health Dean Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams, dean of Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, has been appointed to serve on the board of directors at ICF starting Dec. 1.

Her professional experience includes management of large-scale epidemiological research projects and publication of peer-reviewed public health studies, ICF said Monday.

An internationally recognized epidemiologist, Williams authored more than 500 research papers on various topics, such as genetics and genomics.

She was selected for PR Week’s list of top 50 health influencers in 2020.

John Wasson, chair and CEO of ICF and a two-time Wash100 awardee, said he believes the insight, experience and knowledge Williams gained in the public health field would help increase the company’s ability to serve clients in that sector.

“For over half a century, ICF has been using science to drive scalable, transformative change across highly interdisciplinary areas such as public health, climate, energy and more. They have an enduring commitment to solve some of the world’s most complex challenges by closing the gap between what we know and what we do,” Williams noted.