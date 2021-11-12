Idemia to Continue Supporting ID Tech Needs of Indiana’s Enrollment Services

Idemia‘s identity and security business has secured a potential eight-year contract to continue helping Indiana adopt modern ID technologies across the state’s enrollment services.

The company said Wednesday it will provide fingerprint capture and backend processing technologies to all state government agencies and police offices of Indiana.

The contractor will update livescan, appointment registration and backend systems used by Indiana’s agencies.

“We value our long-term partners in the state of Indiana and are excited to apply our know-how and our technology for another six years and beyond,” said Casey Mayfield, vice president for state and local enrollment services at Idemia I&S North America.

She added that the partnership can help Indiana accelerate turnaround times and bolster security across the state.

Idemia I&S North America has been supporting Indiana’s enrollment services since 2009.