Intelsat-OneWeb Partnership Demos Multi-Orbit Satcom Applications for Military

Satellite operators Intelsat and OneWeb, in collaboration with Linchpin Solutions, have performed a demonstration of a global multi-orbit satellite communications system designed to offer soldiers high-throughput connectivity in contested electronic warfare environments.

The companies presented to Department of Defense representatives the system’s ability to switch data transport between geostationary orbit and low Earth orbit constellations to determine the strongest network coverage for end-user requirements, Intelsat said Wednesday.

OneWeb and Intelsat established a pair of satellite links that communicated through multiple terminals and demonstrated applications such as data downloads and two-way voice communication.

The partnership’s satcom software offering is designed to work with fielded ruggedized virtual machines to support communications in austere environments.

“This demonstration shows how through the power of partnership, we can provide a reliable, secure, multi-orbit, multi-band capability for the military that connects our warfighters to meet their evolving mission requirements,” said Dave Micha, president of Intelsat General.