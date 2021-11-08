Larry Gillespie on Isobar & Omni Federal’s New Government Customer-Focused Joint Venture

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Nov. 8, 2021 — A joint venture was launched by Dentsu’s Isobar Public Sector subsidiary and Omni Federal in an effort to support the transformation and modernization of government customers’ operations through digital technology, GovCon Wire reported.

Commenting on the JV, Larry Gillespie, president of Isobar Public Sector, said, “We are marrying and enriching our collective federal expertise and commercial grade capabilities across Human-Centered Design and IT Transformation to provide an exceptionally impactful offering.”

