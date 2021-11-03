Jacobs to Help Modernize NASA Facilities Under $300M Architect & Engineering Contract; Tim Byers Quoted

Jacobs will provide architectural and engineering services in support of NASA’s Southeast Region Architect and Engineering program over a five-year period.

The company said Wednesday it is tasked to modernize and develop new systems across multiple NASA facilities and ground support systems under a $300 million multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the agency.

Tim Byers , senior vice president and general manager of federal and environmental solutions at Jacobs, noted that the contract will draw upon the company’s expertise in “sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions” and long-standing partnership with NASA.

“With our 60-plus-year relationship with NASA, we continue to provide a single source of credentialed professionals and comprehensive architecture and engineering services to support numerous ongoing projects,” Byers added.

Jacobs’ full lifecycle aerospace capability services provided to NASA include maintenance, design, construction and mission and launch operations.

Work under the contract, which was originally awarded in September , will be performed at NASA facilities including the Kennedy Space Center, Johnson Space Center, Marshall Space Flight Center, Michoud Assembly Facility and White Sands Test Facility as well as other agency locations.

NASA recently recognized Jacobs in two agency-level awards, including Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year for Kennedy Space Center , awarded through the agency’s Small Business Industry Award, and Center-Level Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year for the company’s work at Langley Research Center.