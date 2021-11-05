James Cannon: AM General to Keep Focus on Humvee Business, Pursue Army Vehicle Competitions

James Cannon, CEO of AM General, said the company intends to continue producing high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles or Humvee as its main product and bid for two U.S. Army tactical vehicle competitions.

He told Defense News in an interview that AM General has set its sights on pursuing the follow-on Joint Light Tactical Vehicle production contract and the Common Tactical Truck development program.

“We want to compete to win. We’re absolutely focused on shaping the conditions in 2022 to compete on those programs,” Cannon noted.

In the interview, he touted the company’s new NXT 360 light tactical vehicle with an armored compartment that has a similar patented hull design and ballistic protection technology as the Humvee platform.

AM General markets the new offering to U.S. allies via non-programmatic channels, Cannon added.