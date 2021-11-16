John Slattery: GE Aviation Open to Look at Potential Acquisition Opportunities

John Slattery, CEO of General Electric’s aviation business, said GE Aviation is ready to further expand its portfolio of technology platforms through acquisitions, Reuters reported Monday.

“I want to be clear that our opportunities to be strategic in the marketplace are effective today,” Slattery said Monday in an interview at the Dubai Airshow. He added that such opportunities “probably run deeper and wider” in platforms like electric power systems.

In October, GE Aviation was one of the two companies that NASA selected to build and demonstrate electrified propulsion systems intended for commercial aircraft and secured a potential $284 million contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to provide helicopter engine supplies to the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force.

“We do want to grow; the opportunities are there within our ecosystem of aerospace and defense so there will be plenty of opportunities for growth,” Slattery noted.

In early November, GE announced plans to split into three independent public companies focused on aviation, health care and energy sectors through tax-free spinoffs.

Slattery said GE Aviation will not wait for the spinoffs to occur as long as the opportunities have a sensible business case and are aligned with the company’s strategy.