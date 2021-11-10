in Contract Awards, News

KBR Awarded $63M Navy Contract Modification for Continued Base Support in Diego Garcia

KBR has secured a $62.9 million contract modification to continue supporting base operations at U.S. Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia.

The modification exercises the fourth option period of an existing contract, which now has an active cumulative value of $325.4 million, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Work under the contract will continue through November 2022 in Diego Garcia within the British Indian Ocean Territory.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command issued the modification, which the Navy will finance per task order using fiscal 2022 funds.

The company established its KBR Diego Garcia business for base support work under the original, potential $515 million contract awarded in May 2017.

