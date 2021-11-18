KBR’s Byron Bright Provides National Security Space Association Insight During Panel at Baird Government & Defense Conference

On Wednesday, Byron Bright, president of government services for KBR and a two-time Wash100 Award winner, participated in the National Security Space Association Annual Update panel with other highly esteemed executives during Baird’s 2021 Government & Defense Conference.

Baird’s fourth annual Government & Defense Conference presented industry executives, government leaders and capital providers with a platform to discuss recent trends, market outlook and other current topics of interest across the government contracting sector.

This year’s prestigious networking event offered a range of in-person, virtual and hybrid forums, presentations and industry panels for its attendees.

Joe Dodd, Kay Sears, Byron Bright, John Serafini and Douglas Loverro in NSSA Panel Discussion

John Song and Jean Stack, Baird managing directors and Wash100 Award recipients, delivered the conference’s opening remarks to discuss the company’s successes, acquisitions and growth achieved over the last year in the federal and commercial landscapes.

Following the insightful opening remarks, Byron Bright spoke in a panel discussion with Joe Dodd of LinQuest, Wash100 Award recipient Kay Sears of Lockheed Martin, HawkEye 360 CEO John Serafini and Loverro Consulting’s Douglas Loverro to provide an annual update on the National Security Space Association as rapid developments continue to unfold in the exponentially growing space domain.

Loverro and Serafini serve on the NSSA’s board of advisors, while Dodd and Sears sit on the association’s board of directors. The panel conducted an enlightening discussion that gave attendees an in-depth look at how the NSSA is currently working to foster robust collaboration between government and industry officials, inspire bipartisan collective action and provide a central platform for leading space experts as the U.S. continues to accelerate space superiority efforts.