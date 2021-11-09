Former CAES Exec Kevin Jackson Named SkyWater’s Corporate Development SVP; Thomas Sonderman Quoted

Kevin Jackson, former CAES executive and a 20-year aerospace, defense and space leader, has been named senior vice president of corporate development at SkyWater Technology.

In his new role, Jackson will oversee all aspects of corporate development , which includes leading strategic planning, conducting financial risk analysis, sourcing and executing potential mergers and acquisitions, fostering geographic expansion and driving business performance metrics, the company said Tuesday.

“Kevin’s extensive experience managing all aspects of space-based military programs provides an excellent foundation for the growth SkyWater expects to see both commercially and in the aerospace and defense markets,” said Thomas Sonderman , president and CEO of SkyWater.

Sonderman added that Jackson’s “comprehensive knowledge of the semiconductor value chain” will help SkyWater penetrate into new verticals and achieve its long-term business growth trajectory strategies.

As corporate development SVP, Jackson will leverage his deep systems engineering expertise to support SkyWater’s Radiation Hardened and Readout Integrated Circuit applications and platforms, among other capabilities.

Prior to joining SkyWater, Jackson served as SVP and general manager for the space systems and semiconductor businesses of CAES, where he led engineering, operations, quality and business area managers.

Additionally, Jackson served 10 years in the U.S. Army National Guard as a major and engineer officer.

Jackson expressed his excitement for joining the company at an “opportune and pivotal” time in the semiconductor industry and said he looks forward to driving accelerated growth.