Kratos to Deliver Satellite & Comm System, Services to US Military; Phil Carrai Quoted

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has received a $12 million order for satellite command and control system products, hardware and equipment in support of the U.S. military.

The award includes satellite services such as mission activity and maneuver planning, telemetry processing, orbit and altitude adjustment, simulation, security, training and testing, Kratos said Wednesday.

According to the company, work is aimed at enabling virtualization, increased satellite constellation capacity, cybersecurity enhancements and other space capabilities.

“Kratos is uniquely able to provide a mix of cutting-edge technical solutions, products and services to support mission-specific requirements of defense applications,” said Phil Carrai, president of the company’s space, training and cyber division.

The delivery order was awarded under Kratos’ existing contract with the unnamed U.S. customer.

Eric DeMarco, president and CEO of Kratos, said the company offers satellite ground system products and a global space domain awareness system designed to meet the needs of a growing market amid an expected increase in spacecraft launches.