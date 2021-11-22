L3Harris Adding New ISR Aircraft Production Line in Oklahoma

L3Harris Technologies will add a new production line in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to meet increasing military needs for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft.

The company said Friday it will ramp up its production capacity to deliver the AT-802U Sky Warden aircraft under an anticipated contract award from the U.S. Special Operations Command’s Armed Overwatch Program.

A 90,000-square-foot facility in Tulsa will house the production line, which will build Sky Warden aircraft and perform necessary integration activities. The facility employs over 260 individuals and L3Harris expects the new production line to open 100 additional jobs.

Air Tractor, a Texas-based aircraft manufacturer, partnered with L3Harris earlier this year to support Sky Warden’s production.

“We are investing to develop this combat-ready aircraft with our partners at Air Tractor to address our special operations customer’s critical mission,” said Luke Savoie, president for aviation services at L3Harris.