LinQuest Wins Spot on Air Force’s $46B Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract; Tim Dills Quoted

LinQuest has secured a spot on a potential $46 billion multiple-award contract from the U.S. Air Force for a variety of technical services in support of Eglin Air Force Base.

The company said Wednesday it will provide enterprise analytics, systems development and digital services under the Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract to expand the base’s digital ecosystem.

Work will include the development of new concepts, technologies and products for the Air Force.

The EWAAC vehicle generally spans technology development, production, engineering and pre-program support services. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a 10-year ordering period.

Tim Dills, president and CEO of LinQuest, said the company will work to help the military service branch in its digital footprint expansion efforts by developing and updating rapid response systems under the contract.

