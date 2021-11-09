LMI Adds Army Vet Leslie Smith to Board of Directors; Doug Wagoner Quoted

Leslie Smith, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, was appointed to the board of directors of LMI, where he will contribute his insight gained from working with the military for more than 35 years.

Lisa Disbrow, board chair at LMI, said in a statement published Tuesday that Smith’s expertise in the military community will support the company’s continued growth and overall strategy.

At the Army, Smith assumed several command and staff roles, including as a joint staff non-proliferation planner, responsible for commanding the 83rd Chemical Battalion and the 3rd Chemical Brigade. He also served as the 66th inspector general within the Army secretary’s office during the last three years of his military career.

Doug Wagoner, president and CEO of LMI and a previous Wash100 awardee, welcomed Smith to the board. “With the vast military experience Les brings to our organization, he will undoubtedly offer an unmatched perspective that will continue to help LMI effectively support our clients’ missions.”