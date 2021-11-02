LMI Secures HHS Contract for Countermeasures Acceleration Group Support; Christen Smith, Pete Pflugrath Quoted

LMI will provide support for the countermeasures acceleration group within the office of the assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services under a potential two-year, $24 million contract.

CAG seeks to speed up the development, manufacturing and distribution of vaccines and therapeutics in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and LMI said Monday it will provide subject matter expertise in medical logistics, biomedical engineering, supply chain risk and resilience, policy strategy, stockpile management and other areas in support of CAG’s mission.

“This is an exciting and unique opportunity to help the federal government ensure the resilience of the medical supply chain for COVID-19 and future pandemics,” said Christen Smith, vice president of the health and civilian market at LMI.

The company will also assist HHS in developing long-term strategies and adapting CAG’s capabilities for future health emergencies.

“The expansion of our mission-critical health security work into HHS positions us to better support customers requiring a wider range of health resilience and medical logistics expertise,” said Pete Pflugrath, senior vice president of markets and growth at LMI.

Pflugrath added that LMI is excited to help ASPR carry out its COVID-19 mission and institutional capabilities for future pandemics.

LMI will use existing capabilities deployed through its position on the Joint Enterprise Omnibus Professional Engineering and Technical Support indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract and will work with subcontractors Goldbelt Frontier, Tunnell Government Services and Aveshka to deliver on the HHS contract.