Lockheed Concludes Critical Design Review of Space Force’s Missile Defense Satellite System

Lockheed Martin has compleyed a system-level critical design review for a new space-based missile warning satellite system it develops under a U.S. Space Force program.

The Maryland-based aerospace company said Tuesday the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Geosynchronous Earth Orbit Block 0 program will include three satellites that will work to provide enhanced warning capabilities and better resiliency and defenses against cyber threats.

The review assessed the capability of the satellites to integrate with associated ground systems and work with the U.S. military’s existing missile warning systems.

The NGG program has obtained a “Go Fast” acquisition label from the Department of Defense and expects to launch its first satellite in 2025.

“NGG was specifically designed as a ‘Go Fast’ program to maintain and grow our nation’s advanced technology edge ahead of the threat,” said Joseph Rickers, vice president and program manager for NGG Block 0 at Lockheed Martin.

The company received a $2.9 billion contract in 2018 to design and manufacture the NGG satellites and secured a $4.9 billion modification in early 2021 to provide engineering support for launch vehicle integration and early on-orbit checkout of the satellites.

NGG also concluded the critical design reviews of two competing mission payloads built by Raytheon Technologies and a team led by Northrop Grumman and Ball Aerospace.