Lockheed Holds Flight Test Series for PAC-3 Missiles

Lockheed Martin has achieved several major milestones for the U.S. Army’s modernized missile interceptor during a flight test series over White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

The Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement missiles worked together with the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System for the first time and completed its first-ever field surveillance program tests, Lockheed said Monday.

During the flight event, the dual-pulse solid rocket motor-powered PAC-3 MSE demonstrated its reliability and readiness by engaging from the IBCS command and control platform and intercepting tactical ballistic missile threats.

“PAC-3 continues to build upon our rich history of reliable and innovative missile defense while also demonstrating our compatibility with one of the U.S. Army’s foremost modernization priorities to stay ahead of advanced threats,” said Brenda Davidson, vice president of PAC-3 programs at Lockheed’s missiles and fire control business.

In August, the company demonstrated planned 2022 hardware and software updates to the PAC-3 missiles at White Sands.