Lockheed, Keysight Agree to Collaborate on 5G Testbed for Defense

Lockheed Martin has partnered with Keysight Technologies to work on a 5G testbed meant to assess the fifth generation broadband connectivity’s potential applications in aerospace and defense communications.

As part of the collaboration, Keysight Technologies will provide its automated mobile network test and optimization tools to help advance the capabilities of Lockheed’s 5G.MIL testbed to enable secure connectivity for military and national security applications, the Bethesda, Maryland-based defense contractor said.

Both companies will work to adapt commercial 5G platforms to address tactical communication needs of the Department of Defense’s network infrastructure and ensure cyber resilience of the new wireless technology.

“Keysight’s end-to-end 5G test platforms, widely used commercially, provide an opportunity to develop customized solutions that meet the stringent requirements of the defense industry,” said Dan Rice, vice president for 5G.MIL Programs at Lockheed.

The two companies have started working on validating the 5G Open Radio Access Network since the 5G.MIL testbed reached initial operational capability in July.

In early November, Lockheed also announced a partnership with Verizon to develop an integrated 5G.MIL network.