Lockheed Partners With Rafael on Weapon System Development, Offering to US, Poland Clients

Lockheed Martin has teamed up with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to market the Israeli manufacturer’s autonomous air-to-surface missile for F-15 and F-16 aircraft to U.S. and Polish militaries.

The U.S. defense contractor said Tuesday it will help develop and sell Rafael’s Smart, Precise Impact and Cost-Effective 250 precision-guided weapon designed to hit targets even in a Global Positioning System-denied environment.

Dave Pantano, a program director at Lockheed, shared that his company will leverage its expertise in weapon system integration to adjust the stand-off missile based on U.S. standards.

The new agreement expands the two companies’ existing deal signed in 2019 that covers the joint marketing of SPICE 1000 and SPICE 2000 guidance kits to U.S. customers.

“By expanding our teaming agreement with Lockheed Martin, we’re able to offer the entire product portfolio to the U.S. military – providing warfighters with the opportunity to enhance mission flexibility,” said Alon Shlomi, vice president of Rafael’s air to surface directorate.