Lockheed’s Polish Company Becomes New Assembly Manufacturer for F-16 Program

A Mielec, Poland-headquartered business arm of Lockheed Martin has joined the global F-16 program as a manufacturer of major components and assemblies for the upcoming Block 70/72 of the fighter aircraft.

PZL Mielec will begin production of F-16 Block 70/72 rear fuselage, center fuselage, cockpit side panel and forward equipment bay in 2022 from its facilities in Poland, Lockheed said.

The Polish aerospace manufacturer will deliver the completed assemblies to the Lockheed final assembly line in Greenville, South Carolina.

“This new production work at PZL Mielec will further ensure Poland is part of the F-16 global enterprise for many years to come,” said Danya Trent, vice president of the F-16 program at Lockheed.

The Polish company’s services will help address orders for the latest generation of F-16s from five customers around the world.