Magellan Federal Pledges Support for Military Children Through Hidden Helpers Coalition; Oscar Montes Quoted

Magellan Federal, a subsidiary of Magellan Health, has announced its participation in a series of commitments to provide support and programming for military-connected children and youth.

At the White House, Magellan Federal was represented alongside federal leaders including First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough during the Nov. 10 launch of the Hidden Helpers initiative which will support 2.3 million children in military or veteran caregiving families, the company said.

As part of the initiative, Magellan Federal will accelerate clinical transformation efforts by developing new guidance specifically for use within medical institutions and designed to ensure health care professionals better understand the unique challenges military children face.

“Creating a new national model of support for Hidden Helpers is a worthy cause and one that solidly resonates with our mission at Magellan Federal,” said Oscar Montes, CEO of Magellan Federal.

Montes continued, “Supporting the behavioral health of military service members, veterans, civil servants and their families is what we do every day, and we are thrilled to take action at a national level.”

Magellan Federal joins over 50 federal and industry organizations as a member of the Hidden Helpers Coalition, created in collaboration with Dr. Biden’s Joining Forces initiative, the Wounded Warrior Project and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.