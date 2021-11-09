in Contract Awards, News

Marine Corps Issues RFI for Over-the-Horizon Integrated Satcom Service

The U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command is requesting information on over-the-horizon satellite communications technologies to help provide warfighting units with round-the-clock access to the Global Information Grid.

MCSC said in a SAM.gov notice posted Monday that it is interested in existing and future space-enabled communication offerings to help inform a potential acquisition of a commercial service-based Over-the-Horizon Agile Satcom Integrated Service tool.

The military service expects OASIS to include user equipment, satellite bandwidth, maintenance and logistics support, and operator training needed to connect terminals of Fleet Marine satcom users at tactical and sanctuary locations to a Department of Defense network point of presence.

The organization also wants OASIS to complement the commercial and military satcom capabilities it currently uses.

Interested companies can submit their responses to the request for information on or before Dec. 8.

