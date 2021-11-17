Martin UAV Begins Work on V-BAT Prototype Under Navy MTUAS Increment 2

Shield AI’s Martin UAV subsidiary has started developing a prototype of its V-BAT unmanned aircraft system as part of the Multi-Mission Tactical UAS Increment 2 prototyping initiative with the U.S. Navy.

Martin UAV partnered with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division on the MTUAS effort to facilitate the delivery of a prototype of V-BAT 128 to the service for operational testing, Shield AI said Tuesday.

V-BAT 128 is a long-endurance, vertical takeoff and landing drone designed for ground and maritime operations. It features an open architecture and supports a range of payloads and sensors.

“We think this program will be an accelerant for V-BAT in maritime, contested domains — especially as we think more broadly about V-BAT operating with U.S. forces in many areas of operation — and the value that organic Group 3 VTOL UAS can bring to all Navy ships,” said Brandon Tseng, co-founder of Shield AI and former Navy SEAL.

MTUAS Increment 2 provides Martin UAV an opportunity to transition V-BAT 128 into a program of record and continue to improve the system based on warfighters’ insights and capability gaps on the battlefield.

Martin UAV started the MTUAS prototyping initiative with NAWCAD on Oct. 19.