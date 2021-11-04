Mike Daniels: Google Gets FedRAMP High, DOD IL4 Authorizations for Cloud Services

Google has secured high authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its cloud-based collaboration platform.

Mike Daniels, vice president of global public sector at Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post published Wednesday the FedRAMP High authorization given to Google Workspace will provide federal customers a secure environment to collaborate with other agencies without the need to “purchase and deploy a separate ‘gov cloud’ instance” and “without additional overhead.”

Daniels announced that key Google Cloud services have obtained Impact Level 4 designation from the Defense Information Systems Agency to store and handle controlled unclassified information.

The IL4 designation allows “CUI to be stored and processed across key Google Cloud services, including our compute, storage and networking offerings, data analytics, virtual private cloud, and identity and access management technologies, when used with Assured Workloads,” he wrote.

He noted that Google Cloud also secured FedRAMP High authorizations for other products: Admin Console; Cloud Identity; Identity and Access Management; and Virtual Private Cloud.