Mitre Opens New Alabama Office to Drive Hiring Efforts, Strategic Partnerships

Mitre has opened a new office at Redstone Gateway in Huntsville, Alabama, as part of its broader effort to develop a diverse workforce and boost partnership and engagement with local government agencies and universities.

The establishment of the new regional innovation center, dubbed iHub, is aimed at advancing technical capabilities and expanding Mitre’s presence in Hunstville, where it has had a local facility since the 1980s and currently employs more than 125 staff, the company said Tuesday.

“While Mitre has dual headquarters outside of Washington, DC, and Boston and over 55 U.S. sites, our philosophy is that innovation sits at the intersection of inclusion, diversity and belonging—and talent is everywhere,” said Julie Gravallese, vice president for workplace innovation at Mitre.

Mitre is working closely with universities near its other iHub facilities to launch internship and mentoring programs to expand high school and college students’ interests in national security and technology-focused roles.