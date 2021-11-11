NASA, ESA Astronauts Embark on SpaceX’s 3rd Commercial Crew Mission

NASA launched SpaceX‘s third crewed mission to the International Space Station, sending four astronauts aboard the Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft, which was lifted off by the Falcon 9 rocket from the space agency’s Florida-based Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday

Crew Dragon Endurance carried NASA’s Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron as well as the European Space Agency’s Matthias Maurer to orbit for a six-month stay at ISS, the space agency said Thursday.

The SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts will conduct scientific experiments on health technologies, plants and materials at ISS, as NASA prepares to further pursue manned space exploration.

SpaceX will monitor its spacecraft’s automatic maneuvers while NASA’s Johnson Space Center will track space station operations.