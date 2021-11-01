NASA Issues RFI for Consolidated Agency Technology Transfer Services Program

NASA has begun to seek information on potential vendors that could provide technology commercialization expertise and staff to support the space agency’s Technology Transfer Program.

The agency is seeking potential sources that could help process and evaluate new technology reports from contractors, NASA civil servant employees and grantees and provide subject matter experts across aeronautics, electronics, sensors and other technical areas in support of the Consolidated Agency Technology Transfer Services program, according to a request for information published Wednesday.

The CATTS RFI also wants information on contractors that could provide employees with skills in marketing and licensing NASA’s patent portfolio; come up with new approaches to encourage businesses, investors and serial entrepreneurs to license NASA technologies; work with the agency’s software developers to process new software codes and design; write and publish NASA’s Spinoff publication; and provide employees that could perform data entry, contact management, database queries and report all intellectual property transactions in the NASA Technology Transfer System and automated workflow system.

NASA is interested in potential sources with capabilities in areas such as technology commercialization and licensing support, tech awards and recognition, portfolio marketing and special studies.

Responses to the RFI are due Nov. 17.