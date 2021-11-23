Navy Christens Lockheed-Made USS Marinette

The littoral combat ship to be named USS Marinette underwent christening in Marinette, Wisconsin as a Lockheed Martin-led team prepares for the LCS 25’s acceptance trials in 2022.

The U.S. Navy christened the Freedom-variant ship at Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s shipyard more than a year after the vessel splashed into the water on Oct. 31, 2020, Lockheed said Saturday.

The ship’s christening ceremony Saturday saw Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm being named as the ship sponsor.

LCS units are designed to participate in near-shore and minehunting operations. The ships carry rolling airframe missiles and are geared to traverse the sea at speeds over 40 knots.

Lockheed has so far delivered 11 of these ships with five ships under production.