Navy to Hold Industry Day on Unmanned, Autonomous Tech Development Programs

The U.S. Navy will conduct an industry day on Nov. 18 to discuss acquisition, development and sustainment programs for autonomous and unmanned systems and platforms.

The service plans to award a contract to support the development, procurement, experiments, testing, exercises and demonstration of unmanned systems, according to a notice published Tuesday.

Naval Sea Systems Command and Naval Surface Warfare Center – Carderock Division will select a contractor that will provide products and services across 13 functional areas, according to the statement of work.

These functional areas are payload integration; nonpayload sensors; enabling capabilities and technologies; autonomy and vehicle control systems; ashore and host platform elements; product support management; test and evaluation support; lab support; experimentation and demonstration support; prototyping; cybersecurity and cyber resilience; software support; and modeling and simulation.

