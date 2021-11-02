New $199M DOE Funding to Support Work on Electric Vehicle Tech

The Department of Energy has announced $199 million in funding for 25 projects that will focus on electric vehicle technologies to reduce emissions by cars and trucks.

Five projects under the SuperTruck 3 initiative will work on electric truck and freight system concepts for five years while 20 Low Greenhouse Gas projects will aim to expand EV infrastructure and charging stations nationwide, DOE said Monday.

As part of the announcement, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will meet with Vice President Kamala Harris in New York to discuss how electrification and alternative fuel technologies can help reduce carbon pollution in support of the administration’s climate efforts and boost the domestic economy.

“This investment and the innovations that come from it will help shape our clean energy future and strengthen domestic manufacturing that support good-paying careers for hardworking Americans,” said Granholm.

The heavy vehicles manufacturers that received SuperTruck 3 funding are:

Daimler Trucks North America

Ford Motor

General Motors

PACCAR

Volvo Group North America

Meanwhile, members of the industry, academia and non-profit organizations that secured Low GHG support are: