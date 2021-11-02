NOAA Taps Applied Dynamics International to Help Refresh Satellite Systems

Applied Dynamics International has secured a contract to refresh and sustain satellite systems of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The company said Monday it will use its ADEPT industrial computing software and new hardware to boost cybersecurity and extend the lifespan of NOAA satellite systems by more than 10 years.

The effort aims to help NOAA follow modern and future cybersecurity best practices in support of the agency’s weather satellites.

ADEPT will be leveraged to support and maintain the satellite systems across their service life. The software builds on time-deterministic data frameworks and allows operators to manage desktop tools in a unified platform.

Moreover, the platform’s open architecture accommodates interoperability with open-source applications and commercial off-the-shelf technologies.