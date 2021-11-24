Northop Demos New Multi-Domain Connectivity Platform for Army Helicopters

Northrop Grumman has showcased a new open architecture system that seeks to provide U.S. Army vertical lift aircraft with communications, navigation and identification capabilities for multi-domain missions.

The company said Tuesday it designed the Mini-CNI system to deliver multiple networked advantages such as sensor-to-shooter links that meet the requirements for Joint All-Domain Command and Control operations.

The low size, weight and power technology is meant to enhance the data used for decision-making processes. Its autonomous fault detection and system reconfiguration features are also intended to free up the workload for military personnel.

“The Mini-CNI provides operational mission benefits including enhanced joint and coalition interoperability and networking, as well as the ability to continually deploy new capabilities at speed via Northrop Grumman’s Software Development Kit and Modular Open Systems Approach compliant system,” said Jenna Paukstis, vice president for communications solutions at Northrop.

The company plans to conduct more demonstrations of the Mini-CNI system in the future, including the integration of secure communications and new MOSA functions.