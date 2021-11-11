Northrop, MDA Wrap Up Missile-Tracking Satellite Design Review

A sensor satellite technology Northrop Grumman is developing for the Missile Defense Agency completed a key design assessment phase.

The critical design review of the company’s prototype Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor offered a technical approach for how the system will work to track adversarial missile launches from ground, naval or aerial platforms, Northrop said Wednesday.

The company designed an HBTSS technology for the Phase IIB of the competitive program under a $153 million contract MDA awarded in January.

Northrop aims to build and deliver its prototype to the agency sometime in 2023 for an on-orbit demonstration that will test the system’s ability to perform continuous tracking of hypersonic threats, processing of observation data to intercept a potential enemy missile.