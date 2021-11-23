Northrop to Help USAF Implement New Mission Planning Software for Global Hawk UAS

Northrop Grumman has secured a contract from the U.S. Air Force to enable flight rerouting for the military service branch’s RQ-4B Global Hawk unmanned aircraft system.

The company said Monday it will apply the Dynamic Mission Operations or DYNAMO software update designed to allow for in-flight rerouting.

According to Northop, the function allows operators to change Global Hawk’s mission planning in response to dynamic conditions. It also is meant to help enhance the drone’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data delivery to commanders.

“DYNAMO is part of a series of Global Hawk modernization efforts, including the Ground Station Modernization Program, that will reinforce the weapon system’s ability to monitor and deter near-peer and peer threats around the globe,” said Jane Bishop, vice president and general manager of autonomous systems at Northrop Grumman.

Bishop added that the upgrades can increase Global Hawk’s alignment with the U.S. military’s Joint-All Domain Command and Control concept, which envisions an integrated network of sensors across the multi-domain battlefield.