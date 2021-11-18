Northrop to Mature Satcom-Based Network Radio for DOD’s Multi-Domain Strategy

Northrop Grumman will advance the development of a satellite communications-enabled networking radio designed to allow the joint forces to communicate across land, sea, air and space domains.

The defense technology company said Wednesday it received an expanded scope of work contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory to mature the capabilities of its Freedom Radio to enable the exchange of data between space and ground-based network systems in near real-time

Freedom Radio will work to support the Department of Defense’s Joint All Domain Command and Control network architecture aimed at connecting distributed networks and data from all the military services.

The Virginia-based company plans to conduct a proof-of-concept demonstration for the technology before the end of 2021.

“Our satcom-enabled Freedom Radio will allow warfighters to quickly gather and share information from space assets to help them make more informed decisions via an interconnected JADC2 network,” said Jenna Paukstis, vice president for communications solutions at Northrop Grumman.