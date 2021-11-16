Northrop Books $64M Army Contract for Ammunitions Procurement

Northrop Grumman has secured a $63.9 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Army to provide the military service branch with ammunition through Dec. 29, 2023.

The company will receive fiscal 2020, 2021 and 2022 ammunition procurement funds from the Army to perform work in various locations across the U.S. and Germany, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The contract adds to the Falls, Church, Virginia-headquartered company’s ammunition work with the Army, including a $54.5 million M865A1 cartridge production work under the service’s 120mm Tank Training Ammunition program.

The company also provides related services to markets outside the U.S. It signed a 10-year strategic partnership deal with German defense company Rheinmetall to work together on precision-guided enhanced range artillery ammunition.