in Contract Awards, News

NTT Data to Help Maryland Health Department Implement Digital Transformation; Tim Conway Quoted

NTT Data to Help Maryland Health Department Implement Digital Transformation; Tim Conway Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

NTT Data will provide consulting services to support Maryland’s health department in implementing an enterprise-wide digital transformation program.

The company said Monday it will help the state establish a program management office, train personnel, handle organizational changes and conduct tests for the Medicaid Enterprise Systems Modular Transformation or MMT effort.

Maryland will also be provided with assistance in applying an information technology roadmap for Medicaid services.

The effort aims to augment health services delivered to Maryland citizens and boost efficiencies across the state’s Medicaid enterprise.

“NTT Data is dedicated to partnering with Maryland to provide services that will enable modernization and equity of care,” said Tim Conway, president of the company’s public sector group and a two-time Wash100 awardee.

The U.S. government’s state-administered Medicaid program provides health care services to citizens, including children, low-income adults and people with disabilities.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

GovconMaryland Department of HealthMedicaidMedicaid Enterprise Systems Modular TransformationMMT programNTT Datatim conway

John Slattery: GE Aviation Open to Look at Potential Acquisition Opportunities - top government contractors - best government contracting event

John Slattery: GE Aviation Open to Look at Potential Acquisition Opportunities
Paradigm Announces $2.5B Crypto-Focused Venture Fund - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Paradigm Announces $2.5B Crypto-Focused Venture Fund