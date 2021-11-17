Octo, Raft to Back Cloud Computing, IT Initiative at Kessel Run; Mehul Sanghani Quoted

Octo has secured a $36 million contract to help the U.S. Air Force’s software development unit modernize information technology systems and run cloud computing workloads.

The company and its partner Raft will develop macro-level architectural systems, a multi-region hybrid infrastructure and a cross-cutting architecture for applications and integration under Kessel Run’s Cloud Computing and IT Integration initiative, Octo said Wednesday.

The team will also manage data and perform analytics architecture services for Kessel Run, which develops software based on Agile methodologies and industry best practices.

“The Cloud CITI initiative is designed to support warfighters, and Octo is proud to be part of that effort,” said Mehul Sanghani, CEO at Octo.